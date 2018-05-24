Caleb Jarrett Keller, age 18, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Caleb was born in Rome, Georgia on February 6, 2000, son of April Nicole Edwards Helton and Clint Helton. He was a member of the 2018 graduating class at Model High School. Caleb loved longboarding/skateboarding, hammocking, hiking and attending concerts and was a shoe connoisseur. Caleb had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Bill DeBerry, by an aunt, Nicole Derrick, and by great grandmothers, Evelyn Singletary and Helen Helton.
Caleb is survived by his parents, April & Clint Helton; siblings, Chase, Chandler, Halle, and Dylan; other half-siblings; several friends that he considered his brothers and sisters, Joseph Turner, Dustin Smith, Christian Dixon, Kenslee Akridge, John Schreier, Lathan Smith, Malik Stuart, Dylan Mohler, Maurisio Andres, Adrian Woods, Tyler Smith, Noah Dempsey, Gavin Nelson, Nick Stone, Nicole Wyatt, Cassie Smith, and Josh Pettyjohn; grandparents, Karen DeBerry, Steve & Debbie Edwards, Robert & Beverly Keller, Reggie & Ellen Terhune, Pam & Jim Hess, and Robert & Debbie Helton; uncle, Chris Derrick; cousins, Jack & Cooper Derrick; several other aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
A celebration of Caleb’s life will be held on Friday, May 25, 2018, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. At other hours, the family will be at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Caleb Keller Memorial Fund at Greater Community Bank.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.