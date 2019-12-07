Joseph Wilson Caldwell, age 80 of Rome passed away November 26, 2019 in a local health care facility. Mr. Caldwell was born March 18, 1939, in Maryville, TN. Son of the late Harry Caldwell, and Margaret Townson Caldwell. He was a follower of the Baptist faith, and veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Caldwell was retired from the Rome Seed and Feed as a salesman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Caldwell. Survivors include his wife Freddie Nash Caldwell, son John Caldwell, step children Lisa Howell, Ron Farris, John Farris, several grandchildren also survive. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
