Ms. Calandra Latrice Love, age 45, of Cave Spring, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, May 3, 2018. She was preceded in death by her mother, Delorise “Tootie” Love, and her aunt, Mary Jane Burse.
She is survived by her devoted, dear friend and caretaker, Julia Pope (Chuck Bishop) of Cave Springs, Georgia; sister, Tara Love of Dalton, Georgia; aunts, Annie Mae Love of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Clarissa Love, Nancy M. Love White, and uncle, Robert James Love, all of Dalton; best friend, Becca; her favorite nurse, Jennifer Moran; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Friday, May 11, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at Rome Memorial Park South, 2446 Cedartown Highway, Rome Georgia, with Evangelist Thelma Owens as eulogist and officiating. The following gentlemen are asked to be pallbearers: Chuck Bishop, William Alford, Phillip Alford, Will Alford, Chase Alford, and Michael Powell. Her remains will repose at the funeral home on Thursday after 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Dalton, Georgia.