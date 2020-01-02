Chris (Christopher) Cagle, 33, of Rome, blessed us with his final presence in this world on Dec 31, 2019. This superstar was born on July 28th 1986. He is the son of Brenda Cagle and the late Marvin Cagle. During his adventure in this world he found the love of his life, Jessica Cagle, and married her on Jan 10, 2009. They then created two of the most precious children to carry on his great looks and awesome personality, Zachary and Autumn. There will never be a day that goes by that we will not laugh until we cry from the hilarious humor he has taught his babies. Chris loved his family and they meant the world to him. Everything he did and every smile he had was because of them. He was also the reason Jessica was always so strong. He was her rock, her hero, her soulmate and best friend. They did everything as a family. Chris was very passionate about the 3 of them. He left behind memories with many people including his equally hilarious sister and brother-in-law Lacey and Josh (Socky) Kinghorn, mom, Angela Money, his dad, Donald Rudeseal, brothers Scott and J.R. Rudeseal, Jonathan Money, sisters Brittney Money and Kim Davis and his Uncle, Ray Nichols. He was Funny Uncle Bugga to some wonderful nieces and nephews including, Savannah, Logan, Gracie, Haven, Dillon, Khloe, Mailey, Matthew, Brileigh, Natalie & Zoe. Many friends who are just like family will also continue to cherish each lasting memory of such an amazing sweet man! Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 4th at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Dr. Scott McClure officiating. Interment will follow in the Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, January 3rd at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA 30165. Serving as pall bearers will be Josh Kinghorn, Donald Rudeseal, Scott Rudeseal, J.R. Rudeseal, Lydell Bradshaw, T.J. Vail, Keidric Johnson, and Josh Lapann. The family has asked that out of respect for Chris to please wear what you normally wear! Be you, not what someone else wants you to be! Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165, has charge of arrangements.
Cagle, Chris
To plant a tree in memory of Chris Cagle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.