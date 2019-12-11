Mrs. Vera Ann Fricks Busby age 89 of Rome passed away Tuesday December 10, 2019 in a local health care facility. Mrs. Busby was born June 5, 1930 in Floyd County a daughter of the Durand O. Fricks, and Pearlie Satcher Fricks. She was a member of West Rome Baptist Church, Ruth Sunday School Class, graduate of McHenry High School, worked at Shorter Heights Florist for 15 years and a volunteer for Floyd Hospital as a Pink Lady. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mahlon Busby, grandson, Joshua Busby, brothers, Marvin and Sam Fricks, sister, Marie Fricks. Survivors include her sons, and daughter in laws, Michael and Elizabeth Carpenter Busby, Lynn and Cathy Barnes Busby, grandson, Michael Aaron (Sarah) Busby, sister, Barbara Fricks (Bob) Anglea, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday December 13, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Larry Burgess, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
