Joshua Lynn "Josh" Busby, age 35, of Rome, passed away in a local hospital Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Josh was born September 2, 1983, Rome. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Josh graduated from Coosa High School in 2002 and from Jacksonville State University in 2006 with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. He was an avid, self-taught musician, piano, drums, and guitar. Josh was also an a avid trout fisherman. Most of all Josh was a devoted and loving son. He's preceded in death by grandparents, James and Martha Barnes; grandfather, Mahlon Busby; aunt, Molly Vines Barnes; uncle, Barry Barnes; cousins, Chris Barnes and Kristin Barnes. Survivors include his parents, Lynn and Cathy Barnes Busby; grandmother, Vera Busby; his girlfriend, Paige Pattison; aunts and uncles, Elizabeth and Mike Busby, Lee Barnes; cousins, Stephanie Weaver, Aaron Busby, and Kristi Reynolds; several great aunts and uncle and cousins also survive. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, who are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 p.m. on Friday: Aaron Busby, Tyler Reynolds, Larry Perkins, Joey Weaver, Tommy Bannister, and Jeremiah Evans. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ken Oates and Dr. Sam Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.