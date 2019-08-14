Joshua Lynn "Josh" Busby, age 35, of Rome, passed away in a local hospital on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ken Oates and Dr. Sam Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165. A complete obituary will follow in Friday's edition of the Rome News-Tribune. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.