Mrs. Patsy Joan Nelson Burns, age 83 of Rome passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 a local hospital. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Thursday August 29, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Children's Health Care of Atlanta, 3395 NE Expressway Suite 100, Atlanta, Ga. 30341 or to Rome Area History Museum, 305 Broad St. Rome, Ga. 30161. A complete obituary will follow in the Wednesday's edition of the Rome News. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.