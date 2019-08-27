Patsy Joan Burnes, age 83, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, August 24th at Floyd Medical Center. Mrs. Burnes was born on May 17, 1936 in Floyd County. She was the daughter of the late John Arnold Nelson and Vivian Holder Nelson. As the daughter of a Navy man, she lived in many places, including New York City, New York and San Francisco, California before returning to Rome. Mrs. Burnes was a beloved wife, mother, "Granny", and great-grandmother. Though she worked briefly at West Rome Christian Church and Damon Drafting, most of her life was spent as a homemaker. Her years at home afforded her the opportunity to impart her love of art, cooking, sewing, and reading to her family. She particularly loved history books, especially those chronicling the Civil War. Her fascination with the Civil War grew from the fact that her great-grandfather witnessed Sherman's march into and burning of Atlanta. She also enjoyed writing, having written stories of her grandparents' lives living on the Coosa River. Mrs. Burnes was honored to have made the wedding dresses for several family members and friends. Mrs. Burnes was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Herman "Buster" Burnes. Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law Millie Culp and Cherri and Randy Tucker; grandchildren Alisa and Stephen Self, Cheryl and David Ewell, and Megan Tucker; great-grandchildren Peyton Self and Sawyer, Davis, and Caleb Ewell. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive, including her first cousin, Mary Ann Canada, that she considered the sister she never had. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home (2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA 30165) with interment to follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are: David Ewell, Bucky Miller, Stephen Self, Jonathan Sweeney, Randy Tucker and Tuck Tucker. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (choa.org or University Office Park-Dartmouth Building 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341) or the Rome Area History Museum (305 Broad Street, Rome, Georgia 30161). Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.