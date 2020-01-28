John M Burch, 93, passed away peacefully in his residence in Kingston, Ga. on January 25, 2020. John was born to the parents, Walter Lee Burch and Verna Roberts Burch on June 15, 1926 in Innman Georgia. John graduated from Fayette County High School in May 1944 and immediately enlisted into the US Navy. He served in the Atlantic theater of World War II and was honorably discharged on June 15, 1946. He attended Berry College and The University of Georgia, graduating in June 1949 with a Bachelor in Business Administration. He began his 36 year professional career with the Gulf Oil Corporation in marketing. His final position with Gulf Oil of as Executive Vice-President for Real Estate for Gulf Oil USA. He retired to his farm outside Kingston in 1985. He met his bride of 66 years, Iris Jane Malone, in Kingston, Georgia where they were married on June 27, 1953. He was a long time church member and deacon, most recently for 36 years at First Baptist Church Rome. He was passionate about his family, church and farm, spending endless hours supporting all three interests. He is preceded in death by parents and siblings Walter Fields, Glen Gray, Mary Jean, Iris Roberts, Eva Tigner and Bessie. Surviving siblings are: William Abb, Arthur Merritt and Sarah Francis. He will be missed by his wife Jane and two children, Dr. Joseph John Burch of Kingston, Ga. (Cheryl Anne), and Jeanna Burch Bierenfeld of Dunwoody, Ga. (Henry). Grandchildren are Brian Joseph Burch (Caitlin), Virginia Iris Elizabeth Manley, (Terry Lee), Alexander Burch, Cameron Miller (Beth) and Carter Wayne Miller (Holly). Great grandchildren include, Everett and Oliver Manley. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 1 at Daniel's Funeral Home from 3:00 to 5:00PM. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, Rome on Sunday, February, 2 at 3:30PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church Foundation.
Burch, John
Service information
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Daniel's Funeral Home
901 E 2nd Ave SW
Rome, GA 30161
Feb 2
Memorial Service
Sunday, February 2, 2020
3:30PM
First Baptist Church of Rome
100 E 4th Ave
Rome, GA 30161
