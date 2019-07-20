Ms. Charlotte June "Pepsi Charlotte" Brumbelow, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her residence. Ms. Brumbelow was born in Canton, Illinois, on June 18, 1934, daughter of the late Hirschle C. Irons and the late Margaret Dilts Irons. She was also preceded in death by a great granddaughter, by a great-great grandson, and by two sisters, Lou Reinholtz and Shirley Irons. Ms. Brumbelow worked several years at C & A Freight Line in Cedartown and later retired from the Polk County Courthouse, where she worked as a clerk. She attended Liberty View Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Barnes, Rome, and Debra Farrell, Rome; three grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild is due any day; one nephew and two nieces. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Barry Snapp will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.