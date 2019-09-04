Larry Robert Brown, age 68, died in Ruston Louisiana on August 15, 2019. son of Robert and Mabel Brown of the Armuchee community. Larry always worked in the Paper industry and he loved to read, hunt, music and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his wife Phyllis, son Dou (Max) and three grandchildren, Stephen, Sophia and Alex of Rome. Parents Robert and Mable Brown of Armuchee, two brothers Glen Brown (Sue) of Cedar Bluff, Alabama and Joe Brown (Brown) of Savannah, Georgia. There will be a memorial service Sept. 7, 2019 at the Thornton Center in Armuchee, Ga. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. wwe.stjude.org/donate-to-st-Jude.html Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home makes announcements for the family.