Mr. Joseph Dereck Brown, age 59, of Adairsville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. Mr. Brown was born in Thomaston, GA on February 5, 1960, son of the late Floyd Robert Brown, Jr. and the late Pansy Erlene Reeves Brown. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Todd Robert Brown. Mr. Brown was a 1978 graduate of Pepperell High School. After high school, he was a supervisor for 25 years at the Lindale Mill and most recently, was a Service Tech at Sellers of America in Dalton. Mr. Brown was a mason, loved flying planes, the beach, his corvette, golf, and most of all, his Georgia Bulldogs. Survivors include his beloved wife, Catherine Melida Worth Brown, to whom he was married on March 2, 2005; 2 daughters, Brandy McCauley (Gary), Rome, and Amanda Brown, Cartersville; 3 step-daughters, Melida Burk (Anthony), Dalton, Stephanie Evans, Adairsville, and Danielle Griggs, Adairsville; 1 sister, Jo Anna Oakes (Nathan), Rome; his grandchildren, Bella and Miles McCauley, Rome, Chandler and Alex Brown, Cartersville, Alivia and Alan Evans, Adairsville, Catherine Harrell, Adairsville, and Blake Parton, Dalton; best friend, Andre McHenry, Rome; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Barry Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, from 11am until 12:45pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 12:30pm and include: Active: Brian Hogan, David Gray, Darren Brown, Andre McHenry, Anthony Burk and Jammie Harrison; Honorary, Chandler Brown, Miles McCauley and Benji Brown. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of arrangements.
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:00AM-12:45PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Feb 1
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
1:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Feb 1
Interment
Saturday, February 1, 2020
12:00AM
Rome Memorial Park
2446 Cedartown Highway
Rome, GA 30161
