Mrs. Ida Gertrude Williams Brock, age 84 of Rome passed away Wednesday Sept. 18, 2019 in a local hospital. Mrs. Brock was born July 26, 1935 in Floyd County a daughter of the late Will Williams, and Mamie Lance Williams. She was of the Pentecostal Faith. Mrs. Brock was employed by Big K, Walmart and retired as manager of Family Dollar. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Brock, and son, Tommy Brock. Survivors include her children, Diane (David) Dowdy, David (Pam) Brock, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Beech Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. until the hour of service on Saturday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, Gary Dowdy, Israel Dowdy, David Dowdy, Jordan Dowdy, Leon Lance, Reuben Lance, and Drew Dowdy. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.