Mr. Brittany Dewayne Thurman, age 41, of Rome, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018. He was preceded in death by his father, James Frank Thurman, and brother, Steven Thurman.
Survivors include his mother, Glenice Elaine Mosteller Thurman; son, Brittavious D. Thurman; brother, Christian (Michelene) Thurman of Rome; sisters, Kira (Kurt) Lowrey of Cartersville and Crystal (Erica) Roberts of North Carolina; uncles, Sam (Kimberly) Mosteller of Atlanta, Dan Mosteller of Summerville, Michael (Sandra) Allen of Cartersville, Vernon (Sandy) Thurman of Summerville, and Jerry (Bernice) Allen of Atlanta; aunts, Brenda Williamson, Robin Williams, Pamela (Warren) Albert, and Mary Thurman of Summerville; great aunts, Frankie Shropshire and Joan Terrell of Rome; devoted friends, Tabitha Bankston, Kyle Riley, Eric Allen, LaBresha Bankston, and a host of nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at Queens Chapel Independent Church, 105 Johnson Street, Kingston, Georgia, with Pastor Homer Printup and other ministers officiating. His remains will repose at the church on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Interment at Floyd Memorial Garden. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Dalton, Georgia.