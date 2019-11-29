Mrs. Charlotte B. Britt, age 86, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at a local healthcare facility. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Dr. Dale Levan officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday from 1:00 pm until the service hour. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
