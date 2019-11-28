Mrs. Charlotte B. Britt, age 86, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Britt was born in Rome, GA on March 10, 1933, daughter of the late Walter Ray Cadle and the late Elsie Ramsey Cadle. Mrs. Britt was a lifelong member of Fellowship Baptist Church and participated in several different ministries of the church. She was a reading instructor at Elm Street Elementary School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John W. Britt, Jr., and by her brothers, James Cadle and Sonny Cadle. Mrs. Britt is survived by her children, Donna Bojo (Jim), Janice Steed (Barry) and John Britt III; her grandchildren, Jennifer Starr (Scott), Brian Bojo (Jenny) and Jonathan Steed; her great grandchildren, Ashlyn Starr, Haley Starr, Owen Starr, Skylar Starr, Mary Kate Bojo, Claire Bojo and Tucker Bojo; her sister, Betty Wigley; her brother, Paul Cadle; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Dr. Dale Levan officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday from 1:00 pm until the service hour. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the funeral home on Saturday at 1:30 pm and include: Brian Bojo, Jim Bojo, Tom Bojo, Tucker Bojo, Dennis Johnston, Barry Steed and Jeff Wigley. Flowers will be accepted or a donation can be made in Mrs. Britt's memory to Fellowship Baptist Church, Children's Ministry Renovations, 314 Burnett Ferry Road, Rome, GA 30165. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
Britt, Charlotte
To send flowers to the family of Charlotte Britt, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Nov 30
Visitation
Saturday, November 30, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - Oaknoll Chapel
2542 Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
2542 Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
Guaranteed delivery before Charlotte's Visitation begins.
Nov 30
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 30, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - Oaknoll Chapel
2542 Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
2542 Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
Guaranteed delivery before Charlotte's Funeral Service begins.
Nov 30
Interment
Saturday, November 30, 2019
12:00AM
12:00AM
Oaknoll Memorial Gardens
2549 Shorter Avenue, SW
Rome, GA 30165
2549 Shorter Avenue, SW
Rome, GA 30165
Guaranteed delivery before Charlotte's Interment begins.