Mrs. Doris Allison Bright, 92, of Gastonia, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, at her residence. A native of Cherokee County, SC, she was one of fourteen children of the late Otis M. and Eula Batchelor Allison. She worked in textiles for many years with the CDA and Groves Mills and was a member of Crossview Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Lee Roy Bright, and siblings Otis Allison, Jr., Leroy Allison, Maddie Allison, C.A. Allison, James Allison, Catherine Martin, and Betty Childers. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Tyrone L. and Nancy Bright of Gastonia; daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra B. and Ricky Watson of Gastonia and Serena B. and Rev. David Stewart of Gastonia; brothers, Paul Allison of Mooresboro, NC, Ben Allison of Blacksburg, SC, Wayne Allison of Rome, Georgia employed by Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home ; sisters, Eula Mae Rippy of Blacksburg, SC, Kay Hardin of Blacksburg, SC and Brenda Parker of Gaffney, SC; ten grandchildren twenty great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren, and beloved dog, Princess. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 7-8:30 P.M. Wednesday evening Sept. 18, at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Funeral will be conducted by the Pastor Drew Pelletier and the Rev. Robert Ammons, Jr. at 3 P.M. Thursday, Sept 19, at McLean Funeral Directors Founders Chapel. Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Crossview Baptist Church, 2510 E. Ozark Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054. Condolence messages may be viewed and shared online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia, NC is serving the family of Doris Bright. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is making the announcement for the family.