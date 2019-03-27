Mr. Brian Christopher Ross Sr., age 66, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mr. Ross was born in Liverpool, England, on September 5, 1952, son of the late Bernard Ross and the late Annie Daly Ross. He was also preceded in death by two sisters.
Mr. Ross was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Navy.
Survivors include five children, Nora Langston, Rome; Brian Ross Jr., South Carolina; Barbara Ross, Tennessee; Thomas Berryman, Florida; and Chris Ross, New York; six grandchildren, Ronald & Jacob Adams, Briana Walker, Adam, Devin and Piper Berryman; one great grandchild, Rayden Adams; two brothers, Peter & Paul Ross, Liverpool, England; nieces & nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Bro. Brian Williams officiating and the American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. Private interment will be held later at Georgia National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 3 p.m. until the service time.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.