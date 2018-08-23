Mrs. Brenda Vaughn Melton, age 67, of the Silver Creek community, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, following a courageous battle with gallbladder cancer.
Mrs. Melton was born in Lindale, Georgia on August 20, 1951, daughter of the late Harry Vaughn and the late Mary Boatner Vaughn. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Harry Gene Vaughn. Brenda was a retired educator, teaching in Gordon and Bartow Counties and finishing her career at Pepperell Elementary and Middle Schools. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. During her retirement years, she worked with Viking Creations to help revive the Weaving Department back into the Berry College Student Enterprise.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Randy Melton; a son, Ryan Melton; a brother, the Rev. Earl Vaughn (Retha); a sister-in-law, Jane Vaughn, all of Silver Creek; a brother, Ronnie Vaughn (Martha), Rome; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. John Fleming officiating and his wife, Jeanette Fleming, delivering the eulogy.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.
There will be an informal gathering of family and friends at Floyd Memory Gardens following the service with her brother, the Rev. Earl Vaughn, reading from Psalms and offering a final prayer. Nephews are asked to serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Viking Creations at Berry College Advancement Office, P.O. Box 490069, Mt. Berry, Ga. 30149, or to the Rome-Floyd Humane Society at www.facebook.com/romefloydcountyhumanesociety.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.