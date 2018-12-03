Mrs. Brenda Devora Mills Carver, age 77 of Adairsville, passed away Sunday December 2, 2018 in a Cartersville Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday December 5, 2018 at Snow Springs Baptist Church, near Adairsville with Rev. Doug Maddox, and Rev. Woody Woodfin, officiating. The family will receive friend from 2:00 P.M. until the service hour on Wednesday at Snow Springs Baptist Church. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net for the full obituary for Mrs. Carver. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.