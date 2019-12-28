Mr. William "Billy" Oliver Bray, Sr., age 69, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at his residence. Billy was born in Rome, GA on August 21, 1950, son of the late Oliver A. Bray and Mildred Galloway Bray Waits. He was also preceded in death by three grandchildren, Tommy Adkins, III, Braylon Bray, and Sophia Bray. He was a retired union worker from Laborers Local 752 in Rome, GA and was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served with the U.S. Army. He also ran heavy equipment during his younger years and helped pave many of the roads in Floyd County and the surrounding areas. Billy was an avid lover of NASCAR racing, football, western movies, fishing, golfing, and bowling. He held the title of state champion in bowling when he was in his late teens. He was a math genius (something very few people knew about him). He loved family, friends, beer, and his dogs. He was a free spirit and wild at heart, living life his way - wide open! He was a simple man with a complex mind and firm expectations. Mr. Misunderstood, for sure. He left an impression and a legacy with all who knew him or knew of him. Billy will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife, Sheree Argo Surratt Bray; sons, TJ Surratt (Holly), William "Billy" O. Bray, Jr (Tammy), Douglas Bray, Donald Bray; daughters, Cathy Jenkins (Mike), Julie Surratt Warren (Elbert), and Jennifer Bray Johnson (Carland). He also leaves behind grandchildren, Terry, Timmy, Devin and Storm Surratt, Dana Willmon, Katelyn Willmon, Roxy Newton (Scott), Ann Marie Jenkins (Harley), Megan Woods (Wesley), Elicia Drew (Neal), and Whitney Drew (Chris), Dallas and Madison Pearson, Eli and Zoey Johnson, Emmy and Elly Bray; Haley, Dalton, and Gracie Bray; Dakota, Dawson, and Doss Bray; several great-grandchildren including Lincoln and Freya Stroud; sister, Mary Jane Scott, and step-father, Master Sgt. Madison Waits. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Parnick Jennings, Sr's Good Shepherd Funeral Home, Rome, GA. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Good Shepherd Funeral Home on Tuesday at 12:30 pm and include: Billy Bray, Jr., Douglas and Donald Bray, Dalton Bray, Carland Johnson, April Weaver Bennett, Shane Dobbs, and Chris Barger. The family welcomes any stories or words that anyone would like to share about Billy, as they knew him. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
