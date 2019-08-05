Mary Lou Black Branton, age 88, of Kingston, passed away at her residence Monday, August 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Harris and the Rev. Paul Battles officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1810 Euharlee Road, Kingston, Ga. 30145. Mrs. Branton will lie in state at the church on Thursday one hour prior to service. A full obituary will follow in Wednesday's edition of the Rome News-Tribune. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes to Mrs. Branton. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.