Mrs. Mary L. Black Branton, age 88, of Kingston, passed away at her residence on Monday, August 5, 2019. Mrs. Mary is the beloved wife of Joe S. Branton. They shared 69 wonderful years of marriage, having joined hands on May 20, 1950. They started their journey together living in Rome, Ga., and after a few years purchased their farm near Kingston, working earnestly to make it a success and providing for their sons and themselves. She enjoyed being involved in her church and was loved by all who knew her, but she most especially took great happiness in caring for her family and friends. Mrs. Mary was born January 26, 1931, in Taylorsville, daughter of the late Frank M. Black and Cora Lee Ponder Black. Preceding her in death are a brother, Earl T. Black, a sister-in-law, Carol Black, and a daughter-in-law, Dolores Morris Branton. Survivors include her devoted husband, Joe S. Branton; sons, David and Vicki Branton, Eddie and Jo Ann Branton; nephew, Gary Black; grandson, Dustin Branton; step-grandson, Josh Wilson; great granddaughter, Britany; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. August 8, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Harris and Mr. Mike McPherson officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1840 Euharlee Road, Kingston, Ga. 30145. Mrs. Branton will lie in state one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Macedonia Church Cemetery Fund. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, who are asked to meet at the church by 1:30 p.m.: Joel Boss, Terry Popham, Bud Fields, Winfred Popham, Harold Moore, Jack Dempsey, and Norman Worthington. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.