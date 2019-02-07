Mrs. Brandy Slaton, 32, of Rome, died Sunday afternoon, February 3, 2019, from injuries sustained in an auto accident.
The former Brandy Leigh Wilson, Mrs. Slaton was born in Hamilton, Tennessee, on June 20, 1986, a daughter of Mrs. Nancy Penny Wilson Pierce and the late Ralph Wilson. A homemaker, Mrs. Slaton was a graduate of the Pepperell High School and was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Besides her father, Mrs. Slaton was also preceded in death by a brother, Ed Wilson.
Mrs. Slaton is survived by her husband, Brandon Slaton, to whom she was married November 23, 2005; by her daughter, Danielle Hope Slaton; by her stepson, Richard Markrush, of Cedartown; by her mother, Mrs. Nancy Pierce, of Rome; by three sisters, Mrs. Tory (Ricardo) Gonzales, of Lindale, Mrs. Cassandra (Antonio) Melendres, of Lindale, and her twin, Miss Mandi Wilson, of Rome; and by her brother, Christopher Penny, of Rome. Several nieces and nephews also survive, including special nieces, Madison Wilson and Bailey Slaton.
Funeral services for Mrs. Slaton will be held Sunday afternoon, February 10, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at John House's Cave Spring Chapel with the Rev. Bert Brooks and the Rev. Chad Penny officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until the service hour.
