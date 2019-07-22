Mrs. Elsie Bramlett, 84, of Cave Spring, died in a Rome hospital Monday morning, July 22, 2019, following a short illness. The former Elsie Lee Burgess, Mrs. Bramlett was born in Heard County December 30, 1934, daughter of the late Will Burgess and the late Cora Annabelle Nation Burgess. Mrs. Bramlett had made her home in Cave Spring since 1959, was associated with Dr. Harvey Norton's Clinic, and later was a house parent at Georgia School for the Deaf for 21 years prior to her retirement in 1998. Mrs. Bramlett was an active member of the Cave Spring United Methodist Church. Mrs. Bramlett loved golf, was a member of the Meadow Lakes Ladies' Golf League, and scored her first hole in one at the age of 70. Mrs. Bramlett was married to Fred Porter, October 10, 1953, and was preceded in death by him February 5. 1961. She was later married to Webb Bramlett, September 4, 1965, and was preceded in death by him May 17, 1985. Besides her husbands, Mrs. Bramlett was also preceded in death by a special friend, John Akridge Jr., on May 2, 2016. Mrs. Bramlett is survived by two sons, Donnie Porter and his wife, Hope, of Cedar Bluff, Ala., and Jimmy Porter and his wife, Rita, of Cartersville; and by her daughter, Marcia Porter-Miller, of Centre, Ala. Five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive. Funeral services for Mrs. Bramlett will be held Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cave Spring United Methodist Church with Dr. John Page and Dr. Robin Lindsey officiating. Interment will follow at the Centralhatchee Baptist Church Cemetery in Centralhatchee, Georgia, at 4:00 p.m. Pallbearers will include Jim Porter, Dylan Porter, Donny Cox, Dan Cox, Mike Cantrell, Buddy West, William Wright, and Josh Thornhill. An honorary escort will be composed of members of the Meadow Lakes Ladies' Golf League. The family will receive friends at John House's Cave Spring Chapel Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations for a memorial bench in Mrs. Bramlett's memory may be sent to the Cave Spring Downtown Development Authority, P.O. Box 151, Cave Spring, Georgia 30124. Please be sure to mark your donation in memory of Mrs. Bramlett. John House's Cave Spring Chapel.