Carol Elaine Robbins Bragg, age 73, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Carol was born on September 23, 1945, in Shannon, Ga., daughter of the late Arnold Hughes Robbins and Ruby Nell Hollaran Robbins. Carol was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Carol enjoyed going to the beach and shopping with her friends. She is of the Baptist faith and a member of Rowland Springs Baptist Church. Carol is preceded in death by her two brothers, Glenn Hughes Robbins and Richard David Robbins. Survivors include her children, Stephen David (Jennifer) Childers, Stephanie Ann (Kirk) Dominic, and Rodney James (Jennifer) Childers; grandchildren, Austin and Ally Childers, Jace and Brooklyn Dominic, Harrison and Lydia Childers; brother, Larry Amos (Elaine) Robbins; sister-in-law, Kay Dixon Robbins; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews; very special dog, Sadie. The family will be conducting a private celebration of Carol's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Carol's name to the American Cancer Society and Camp Sunshine at www.mycampsunshine.com or 1850 Clairmont Road, Decatur, Ga. 30033. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to post tributes and sign the online register. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, Ga. 30120, has charge of the arrangements.