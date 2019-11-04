It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Janiece Crider Braden, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. Jan was born on Dec. 27, 1951, to the late Donald and Dorothy Crider in Rome, Georgia. She was a graduate of West Rome High School prior to graduating from Berry College. She was also a member of Mt. Alto Baptist Church. As a young adult, Jan worked as a teacher in the Early Learning Center at Berry College and in the continuing education program at Kennesaw State University. After receiving her Master's Degree, Jan taught kindergarten at Darlington Lower School for fourteen years. While working at Darlington, Jan started the much loved Camp Delightascope. Through her work at Darlington, Jan greatly impacted the lives of countless children. In addition to her work as a teacher and community leader, Jan tirelessly gave herself to multiple volunteer organizations. As a childhood diabetic herself, Jan's passion for diabetic education led her to contribute tremendously in the field of Diabetes. She was a director and a board member to several diabetic children's camps such as Kiki's Kids Camp of Rome, Camp Seale Harris of Alabama, and Camp Sugar Falls. In 2006, Jan was awarded the Southeastern Diabetes Education Services "Charlotte Eichold Volunteer of the Year Award" as well as the Camp Seale Harris "Zula Walters Humanitarian Award" for "Outstanding Support for Children with Diabetes." Jan was a special human being who gave herself to diabetic education and helping children. Jan's never-ending willingness to help others allowed her to better the lives of anyone who met her. Her sacrifice to a greater purpose is why she will continue to have a profound impact on generations to come. Jan is survived by her son David Donald Braden, her two grandchildren, David Donald Braden Jr., Anna Grace Janiece Braden, and her sister, June Buffington. A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Daniel's Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Daniel's Funeral Home. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.