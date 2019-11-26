Early Sunday morning, November 24, 2019, James F. Brackett, or as everyone knew him, "Jim," finished his earthly work and entered his heavenly rest in the presence of Christ where is found 'fullness of joy and pleasures forever" (Psalm 16:11). Visitation will be held at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4900 Martha Berry Hwy, Rome, GA on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 2pm to 3:45pm. Services will be held at the same location on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 4pm. Interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Veteran's Cemetery Road, Canton, GA on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 10:30am, It was his desire that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Theological Biblical Academy in Krapina, Croatia (gifts should be sent to The Master's Academy International, 13248 Roscoe Blvd, Sun Valley, CA 91352. Please designate "Theological Biblical Academy - Croatia" on the memo line or visit www.tmai.org/school/croatia/). Please visit www.hendersonandsons.com for full obituary notice. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Brackett, James
To plant a tree in memory of James Brackett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.