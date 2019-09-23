Mr. Benjamin Franklin Boone, age 93, of Rome, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at a local hospital. Mr. Boone was born in Lake Park, Georgia on March 14, 1926, son of the late Alfred Bartlett Boone and the late Mittie Anne Prine Boone. He was also preceded in death by a son, Larry Boone, by 5 brothers and by 3 sisters. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving during World War II. Prior to retirement, Mr. Boone worked for a number of years at National Engine & Parts in Atlanta. He was a member of the New Life Church of God. Mr. Boone is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mae Hart McDaniel Boone, to whom he was married on June 21, 1956; four daughters, Elaine Coyman (Paul), Panama City, FL, Wanda Belmore (Ron), Cedar Bluff, AL, Pamela Boone, Rome, and Rita Bell (William), Lilburn; a step-son, Myrl "Mac" McDaniel (Leavon), Harrisburg, NC; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Pastor Justin Grant officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the service time. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and include: C. J. Daras, Steven Daras, Ron Belmore, William Bell, Leroy Carey and Gary Oakes. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.