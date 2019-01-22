Bonnie Tate Searles, age 87, of Rome, passed away Monday morning, January 21, 2019, following a short illness.
Mrs. Searles was born on August 11, 1931, to the late Clem E. and Thelma Ray. She was also preceded in death by her stepson, David Searles, and by her first husband, Johnny Tate.
Bonnie has enjoyed a rich and full life. She worked at Sears for 36 years, forming lifelong friendships and becoming well known to much of the community.
Bonnie enjoyed golf, bowling, working in her flower beds, line dancing, and certainly her family and friends.
Bonnie was of the Methodist faith and lived a life of service to others.
She is survived by her husband, Alfred Searles; her children, Johnette Parson (Butch), Lewis Tate, and Mark Tate (Emily); her stepchildren, Phyllis Searles and Allison Whiten (Charlie); six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Bonnie will be conducted in the chapel of Daniel's Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019, with Dr. Ken Ray officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Daniel's. Those serving as pallbearers are Shane Parson, Stephen Johnson, Jesse Crowe, John Tate, George Rankin, and Jonathan Hicks.
Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.