Mrs. Bonnie Sue Bramlett Carter, age 79, of Rome, went home to be with the Lord on July 3, 2019.
Mrs. Carter was born in Lindale, Georgia, on June 28, 1940, daughter of the late Judge C.W. and Estella Sisson Bramlett.
Mrs. Carter was a member of East Rome Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Gary L. Carter, married August 7, 1957; one son, Allen Carter (Dottie), El Paso, Texas; two daughters, Lizabeth Jolly (Greg), Centre, Ala., and Nancy Koch (Rob), Rome.
She is survived by one sister, Mrs. Novella Trotter, Rome. In addition, she is survived by five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Daniel's Funeral home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
A funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of Daniel's Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, with a graveside service to follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at the funeral home by 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. Pallbearers include Greg Jolly, Bryant Culberson, Lane Koch, Rob Koch, Dottie Payne, and Jarred Johnson.
Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.