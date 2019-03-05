Ms. Bonnie Lynn Jenkins, age 65, of Rome, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at her residence.
Ms. Jenkins was born in Washington, D.C., on October 5, 1953, daughter of the late Wallace Gay and the late Betty Booth Brown. Prior to her illness, she was employed for over 15 years with T. J. Maxx here in Rome. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her daughter, Keidra Walsh (Johnny Cook), Rome; three grandchildren, Daja Klaus (John), Rome, Draven Walsh (Maddie), Rome, and Maddison Stoner (Aaron), Rome; four great grandchildren, Lilian England, Brantley Swain, Alyssa Stoner, and Brandon Stoner, all of Rome; two sisters, Carol Byrd (Keith), Calhoun, and Sharon Vendetti, North Carolina; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 4 p.m. at her residence with her grandson-in-law, Pastor Aaron Stoner, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Navigators, 3 Central Plaza, Box 415, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.