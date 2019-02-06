Mrs. Bonnie F. Green, age 89, of Rome, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at a local nursing home.
Mrs. Green was born in Chattahoochee, Georgia, on June 11, 1929, daughter of the late John William H. Freeman and the late Eunice Daniel Freeman. She was a member of West Rome Baptist Church. Mrs. Green was the office manager for Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital and helped with "Meals on Wheels."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold S. Green, by her brothers, Horace Freeman and B. J. Freeman, and by her sister, Minnie Ammons.
Mrs. Green is survived by her daughter, Cindy Smith (Carl); her grandchildren, Georgeta Smith, Laura Johnson (Roland), Patrick Smith, Bryan Smith, and Maggie Smith; four great grandchildren; her aunt, Elizabeth Echols.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Reverend Ken Oates officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Right at Home - Northwest Georgia, Parkinson's Disease Foundation, or Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.