Mrs. Bonnell Wallace Wright, age 88, of Lindale, passed away Monday morning, September 17, 2018, in a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Wright was born in Floyd County, Ga., on October 30, 1929, daughter of the late Edgar H. and Lillian Pearl Bradshaw Wallace. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Clyde Wright, in 2002; by a sister, Charlotte Turner; and by two brothers, Billy Joe and Harold Wallace. After being employed with Floyd Medical Center for over 14 years, she retired from the State of Georgia as a Human Services Technician in 1995. Mrs. Wright was a member of Wax Missionary Baptist Church, where she had served as W.M.U. President, church secretary, and other related positions in the church ministries.
Survivors include six daughters, Patricia Diane Wright Montana (Armando), Rome; Rebecca Lynn Wright Edge (Steve), Lindale; Joan Delores Wright Turner (Mark), Sautee, Ga.; Jean Denise Wright Williams (Jeff), Silver Creek; Valorie Carol Wright Davis (Donnie), Lindale; and Amy Bonnell Wright, Lindale; a sister, Carolyn Welchel, Silver Creek; a brother, Johnny Wallace, Rome; ten grandchildren, Wright Edge (Trista), Angela Johnston, Sergio Montana, Abbie Blankenship (Drew), Matt Montana (Sandra), Katie Carmichael (Grant), Jason Turner, Kyle Davis, Jeffery Turner, and Jesse Williams (Karalee); ten great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Gary Diggs and the Rev. J. Clinton Green officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12 noon until the service hour.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family sincerely thanks the staff of Homestead Hospice and Chulio Hills Health and Rehabilitation for their care during Mrs. Wright's illness.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.