Mr. Bobby Lamar Fincher, 84, formerly of Cave Spring, died Saturday morning, July 7, 2018, in a Rome hospital, following an extended illness. Mr. Fincher had made his home at Fifth Avenue Nursing Care in Rome for several years, and the family would like to thank the staff for the care that was extended to Mr. Fincher.
Mr. Fincher was born in Cave Spring, January 9, 1934, son of the late John Fincher and the late Myrtle Mitten Fincher. Mr. Fincher was formerly associated with the Rome Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Inland Container, and retired after being associated with the Local 72 Plumber’s and Pipefitter’s Union. Mr. Fincher was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cave Spring.
Besides his parents, Mr. Fincher was preceded in death by his sister, Mrs. Mary Alice McCord.
Mr. Fincher is survived by two sons, Rick L Evans and his wife, Kim, of Augusta, and Chris J. Evans, of Rome; and by a daughter, Mrs. Brandi F. Oberle and her husband, Aaron, of Oakridge, Mo. Seven grandchildren and one great grandchild also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Fincher will be held Thursday, July 12, 2018, at 12:00 noon at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel Funeral Home with Steve Martin officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot of the Cave Spring Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
John House’s Cave Spring Chapel.