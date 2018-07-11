Mr. Bobby L. Fincher, 84, formerly of Cave Spring, died Saturday.
Funeral services for Mr. Fincher will be held today at 12:00 noon at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel Funeral Home with Steve Martin officiating. Interment will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Marc Sharpe, Mike McCord, Mike Shaw, Aaron Oberle, Buddy West, and Donny Porter.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this morning from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour.
