Bobby Harold Holden passed away July 30, 2018 in a local hospital after a lingering illness.
Bobby was born in Floyd County, Georgia on June 7, 1932 to the late William Lee Holden and Callie McCool Holden. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Holden, brother, Vernon Holden, and sister, Helen Trotter.
After Bobby left the Navy, he was employed by Inland Container Corporation and retired after 35 years service. At the time of his retirement he was a Buyer in the Purchasing Department.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Bonnie Payton Holden. They were married 66 years at the time of his death. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Savannah Rose Holden and Trevor Max Holden, whom he loved dearly. Bobby is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was a Mason and belonged to the Oostanaula Lodge, Yaarab Shrine Temple, and Shriners International.
Bobby had many friends and loved to visit the beach with his family and get together with his many old pals. He also liked to visit local flea markets and antique shops.
He will be missed by all that knew him.
Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers include his grandson, Trevor Holden, and the following gentlemen: Barry Simpson, Michael Stowers, Richie Bearden, Derek Duarte, Jody Payne, Greg Payne, and Brad Payne. Honorary pallbearers include Alec Burns and Ricky Tolbert.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Redmond Hospital, Pruitt Healthcare, and Amedisys Hospice for their assistance in taking care of Bobby in his time of illness. Special thanks to his sisters-in-law Juanita Simpson and Shirley Howard for all their help with the family over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Home.