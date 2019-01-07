Mr. Bobby Frank Blackmon, age 88, of Rome, passed away Saturday morning, January 5, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mr. Blackmon was born in Buchanan, Ga., on June 10, 1930, son of the late Arthur Roy Blackmon and the late Elsie Mae Barber McAdams. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Havrilek Blackmon, and by a grandson, Joshua Robert Brown.
Mr. Blackmon was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with General Electric here in Rome for many years. In his early years, he was a left-handed pitcher with the San Diego Padres minor league baseball organization. An avid golfer, he was a long-time member of B.E.A.A. Golf Club and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include three daughters, Bobbie Lynn Tolbert, Elissa Jo Young, and LuGina Brown, all of Rome; a son, David Keith Martin, Rome; five grandchildren, Chrisha Jenkins (Chris), Rome, Joseph Fife (Joanna), Rome, Amy Green (Chris), Marietta, Deanna New (Jeremy), Ringgold, and Drew Martin (Rachael), Cartersville; 10 great grandchildren, Lexington, Addison, and Boston Jenkins, Dylan, Brayden, and Austin Green, Kennedy and Campbell New, and J.P. and Rosalie Fife.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the graveside in Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective homes.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.