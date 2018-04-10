Mr. Bobby Dean Lindsey Sr., age 80, of Lindale, passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Donald Lindsey, the Rev. Jackson Davis, and the Rev. Don Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.