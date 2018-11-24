Mr. Bobby Charles Blair, age 86, of Rome, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018 in a local hospital.
Mr. Blair was born July 29, 1932, in San Angelo, Texas, a son of the late Richard Blair, and Faye Gregory Blair.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Mr. Blair was owner of Blair Appliance before his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he served in the Korean War. He was member of Marine Corps League.
Mr. Blair was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret McClain Blair, stepfather, C.R. Cunningham. Survivors include his son and daughter in law, Charles and Christy Blair, Kingston; grandchildren, Jonathan (Terri) Blair, Austin Blair, Trevor Blair, Tyler Sutton, great grandson, Caleb Blair, brother, Travis Blair, sister, Glenda Walker, half brother, Gordon Cunningham, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 3:00 Monday, November, 26, 2018 at East View Cemetery, with Rev. Nanci Hicks, officiating, eulogy by Gene Free, and Hal Gosnell. Shanklin-Attaway Post Five Honor Guard will conduct military rites. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Honorary pallbearers include, Fred Kerce, Brad Kerce, Terry Murphy, Britt Williams, Joe Finger, Al Finger, Jeff Duncan, Bob Moss, Jonathan Blair, Austin Blair, Trevor Blair, and Tyler Sutton.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.