Mr. Bobby Charles Blair, age 86, of Rome, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018, in a local hospital.
Graveside and interment will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 26, 2018, at East View Cemetery with the Rev. Nanci Hicks, officiating and the eulogy by Gene Free. Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 Honor Guard will conduct military graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, November 25, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in a later edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.