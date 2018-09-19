Mrs. Bobbie Frances Landry, age 95, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away on September 13, 2018, at Community Hospice, Jacksonville, Fla. Mrs. Landry went peacefully to be with the Lord surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Floyd County, Georgia, on August 14, 1923, daughter of the late Alex and Cora McElheny Baucom of Lindale, Georgia, where she lived most of her life until moving to Jacksonville to live with her daughter, Maria, for the last 17 years. Mrs. Landry was preceded in death by her parents; by a sister, Inez Lumpkin; by husbands, Charles Saade (father of Maria and Mitchell) and Wilson Landry.
She is survived by a sister, Mary Lou Williamson (Norman); a daughter, Maria E. McNary (Gary); a son, Mitchell Saade; ten grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; 4 great, great grandchildren.
Mrs. Landry was a life-long member of the Lindale United Methodist Church and was a friend to everyone. She worked for several years as a hairdresser in Lindale. Granny Bobbie, as she was called by family and friends, absolutely adored all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Granny loved gospel music and was an avid sports fan. She loved watching Atlanta Braves baseball and Jacksonville Jaguars football. She will be missed but will always be in our hearts!
Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018, at 11 a.m. at East View Cemetery. The Rev. Gary McNary will officiate.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.