Mrs. Bobbie Ann Walker Green, age 61, of Lindale, passed away on Friday, November 9, 2018 at her residence.
Mrs. Green was born in Birmingham, AL on January 26, 1957, daughter of Shirley Ann Woods Walker and the late Bobbie Gardner Walker. She was a homemaker and was of the Seventh Day Adventist faith.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Nix, and by a sister, Elizabeth Mae Doss. Survivors include her husband, Vernon Eugene Green, Jr.; a daughter, Sara Stewart (Steven), Oro Valley, AZ; her grandchildren, Summer & Dustin Nix; her mother, Shirley Walker, Birmingham, AL; her step-children, Kristy Coogler (Brock), Cave Spring, Melody Byrd (Chad), Rome, and Brad Green (Jaimie), Hartwell, GA; her step-grandchildren, Kinsley and Ansley Coogler, Tyler, Jackson and Landon Green.
In keeping with Mrs. Green's wishes she will be cremated and the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.