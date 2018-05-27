Mr. Bob Jerome Couch, age 53, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at a local hospital following an extended illness.
Mr. Couch was born on July 26, 1964 in Joliet, Ill., son of the late Bob Lee Couch and the late Virginia Irene Allen Couch. He grew up in Illinois and attended Joliet West High School. In 1984, Bob made his way to Rome, Ga. and took a position at Galey and Lord, where he worked for 20 years. Bob met his wife, Anita Meyer, at work and proceeded to win her over with his humor and persistence. They married December 23, 1986, Bob was known for readiness to crack a joke, his strength and bravery as he battled health issues, and motivation to encourage others to enjoy life to the fullest. He was passionate about motorcycles, Corvettes and family, but he especially loved his grandkids. Bob was a member of Living Waters Ministries Church in Armuchee.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Anita Yvonne Meyer Couch; a daughter, Samantha Couch Sparks (Tim), Rome; son, Nicholas S. Byars, Rome; a special niece, Tabatha Cardosi (Jordan), Coal City, Ill.; two grandchildren, Tye Sparks and Macey Sparks, Rome; seven siblings, Larry Couch (Gretta Scapelli), Rome, Kevin Couch (Anna), Minnoka, Ill., Sharon Newman (Richard), Lexington, Ky., Brady Couch (Melonie), Joliet, Ill., Taryn Couch, Joliet, Ill., Kenny Couch, Joliet, Ill., and Bryan Couch, Fla.; special sister-in-law, Theresa Couch, Godly, Ill.; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin Lee Couch and Robert D. Couch, and a sister, Joyce A. Jackson.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the Living Waters Ministries with Pastor Sam Bice officiating. Interment will follow in the Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends onTuesday, May 29, 2018, at the Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from3:00 p.m. until 5:00p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at the churchon Wednesdayby10:30 a.m.and include Larry Couch, Tim Sparks, Tabatha Cardosi, Jerry “Bear” Couch, Gene Meyer, and Tye Sparks. Honorary pallbearer, Kevin Couch.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.