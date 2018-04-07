Bob G. Lanier, M.D., age 79, of Cumming, Ga., went to be with our Lord on Good Friday, March 30, 2018, with his wife and friends Rachel and Joe Craymer by his side holding his hands and praying with him.
Bob was born in Collins, Georgia April 29, 1938 to Climie Buford and Kinie Lanier. He came into this world large and left a huge legacy behind. Bob loved hunting, golfing, fishing and all sports with his friends and family. He was a member and former Fleet Surgeon of the University Yacht Club. He was a member of the North Georgia Crappie Anglers Fishing Club and really enjoyed his Wednesday night card games with neighborhood buddies. Bob loved his Savior, his family and friends with all his heart. He was a loving, caring and generous man.
Bob entered college at Emory at Oxford when he was 15, 1954 -56. He completed his Medical Training at Medical College of Georgia 1958-62; Internship-U.S.P.H.S. Hospital, New Orleans, Louisiana 1962-63; Medical Residency-Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota 1965-67; and Rheumatology Fellowship-Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota 1967-69.
Bob loved his patients and never wanted to be away from them. After Bob’s illness he wanted to return to his practice and take care of all that needed him. He was an inspiration to everyone with whom he came into contact.
He especially loved his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Joan Rayburn Lanier and his children Hunter Lanierand his wife Marcy, Lynn Lanier, Jane Hill and her husband Fred and his adopted son and friend Kevin Schultz and his wife Pattyalong with his grandchildren Willow Lanier, Wolfe Lanier, Alexandra, Parker, William, Justin and Jackson Hill.
He was a member of the American Society of Internal Medicine, American Medical Association, Lupus Foundation and Georgia Society of Rheumatology. He was also on the Board of Directors of Alliant Health Solutions. Bob served as President of the Medical Association of Atlanta 1983-1984 and as President of the Medical Association of Georgia 1994-1995.
He was still in private practice in Cumming, Georgia. Bob lived a huge and exciting life. He gave God all the glory for his accomplishments and all the blessings the Lord had provided him. We know Bob is in Heaven talking politics with friends who arrived before him. We can see him fishing in beautiful blue waters with friends and family and already hosting a fish fry. He loved a good party.
We love you with all our hearts Bob. We know you have peace and comfort in your new home in Heaven. We will be with you when the Lord brings us home.
Bob’s service will be held Saturday, April 14, at 1 p.m. followed by a reception at First Baptist Church of Cumming, 1597 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Ga., 30040.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a favorite charity or to First Baptist Church of Cumming.