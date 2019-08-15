Martha Belle Blaylock, age 91, of Rome, died at Bethel Gardens in Powder Springs, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. A native of Floyd County, Mrs. Blaylock was born August 22, 1927, daughter of the late John Henry Brock and Annie Belle Brock. She was employed by the Georgia Power Credit Union and Trend Credit Union, formerly G.E. Credit Union. Mrs. Blaylock was an active member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. She was a housewife until the late 1960s and a member of the Ambassadors & Georgia Mountain Music Club. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Mr. Hoyt Blaylock, in 1988. She was also preceded in death by a brother, J.L. Brock, of Lindale. Survivors include two daughters and son-in-laws, Mrs. Cindi Vinson (David), of Douglasville, Mrs. Rita Day (Richard), of Lexington, Ky.; two brothers, Ray Brock (Bonnie), of Summerville, and James Brock, of Atlanta; one sister, Betty Kelly, of Rome; four grandchildren, Scott Vinson, Jeffrey Vinson, Elizabeth Edwards, and Catherine Holbrook. Seven great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Daniel's Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Gentry officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 10 to 11:00 at Daniel's. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Road, Rome, Ga. 30165. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.