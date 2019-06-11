Mrs. Blanche Anthony, 79, of Cave Spring, died Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019, at her residence following a short illness.
The former Blanche Ellen Dobbs, Mrs. Anthony was born in Cherokee County, Alabama, a daughter of the late Alvin William Dobbs and the late Dorothy Tucker Dobbs. Mrs. Anthony had made her home in Cave Spring for a number of years, was associated with the Bank of Cave Spring for 23 years prior to her retirement in 2002, and was a member of the Live Oak Baptist Church.
Mrs. Anthony was married to Jones C. Anthony June 9, 1961, and was preceded in death by him May 7, 2010.
Survivors include three sons, Tim Anthony and his wife, Ginger, of Conyers, Jimmy Anthony, of Cave Spring, and Kevin Anthony and his wife, Mandy, of Centre, Ala.; four grandchildren, Caroline Anthony, Meagan Bedwell, Mrs. Lacey (Adam) Jennings, and Turner Youngblood; two great-grandchildren, Mason Jennings and Callie Bedwell; one sister, Mrs. Myra Carolyn (Donald) Storey, of Centre, Ala., and Alvin Glenn (Barbra) Dobbs, of Rhome, Texas, also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Anthony will be held Thursday at 1:00 p.m. EDT at John House's Cave Spring Chapel with the Rev. Rick Jennings and the Rev. George Hughes officiating.
Private entombment services will be held later in the afternoon at the Cherokee Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 11:00 a.m. EDT until the funeral hour.
Those wishing may send memorials to the McCord's Cross Roads Volunteer Fire Department, 6600 County Road 16, Centre, Alabama, 35960.