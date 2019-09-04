Lester Richard "Red" Blalock, Jr. born July 16, 1924 to Lester Blalock Sr. and Josephine Blalock. He died Sept. 3, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents his parents, his only sibling Bill, and his wife of 71 years, Sara Blalock who passed away July 23, 2019. Mr. Blalock served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was stationed on the USS Muir. He was a member of the Cherokee Lodge #66 F&AM and received his 50 year apron. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Blalock was employed Simpson Grocery for 21 years and worked for LamTheaters until his retirement. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon "TC" Blalock; a son, Richard (Linda) Blalock, several nieces, nephews and grandchildren also survived. Graveside and interment services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday Sept. 5, 2019 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 Honor Guard and Cherokee Masonic Lodge #66 F&AM will conduct graveside services. We would like to express our gratitude for the tireless care and affection shown from the Homestead Palliative Care, and everyone involved in his care at Floyd Medical Center. We would also want to thank Dr. Jamie Lin and her staff for the dedicated medical care over the past decade. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.