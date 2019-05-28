Mrs. Birtice Akins Terry, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, May 25, 2019, after a long illness.
A native of Silver Creek, she was married to James Walter Terry for 46 years and they had three children. She retired from the Floyd County Board of Education in 1995 as Pepperell Middle School cafeteria supervisor.
She was a dedicated Christian lady who served the Lord in various church roles. She taught Sunday School, was a choir member, served on numerous committees, and was a church hostess. She was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church but served in these capacities at Pleasant Hope Baptist Church. She was happiest in the kitchen and was best known for her passion for cooking for her family and friends, and her ability to prepare large meals for loved ones. Her specialty was baking chocolate pies and cakes.
Her husband, Walter, and her son, Randy Terry, preceded her in death. Additionally, her sisters, Mary Wood, Hazel Tillery, Gladys Price, Elizabeth Holsomback, Katherine Agan, Emily Towe, and Nancy Salmon, and her brothers, Emmett and the Rev. Robert Akins. Her parents were the late John L. and I.N. Melton Akins.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cathy S. Bradford (Steve), Silver Creek, Ga., and Tammy T. Mongin (Paul), Rincon, Ga.; her four grandchildren, Madison and Graham Mongin, and Joshua and Ashleigh Bradford, Silver Creek, Ga.; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Barry Snapp and the Rev. Paul Mongin officiating. Private interment will follow later in Pleasant Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 10:30 until 11:45 a.m.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 11:30 a.m. and include Joshua Bradford, Graham Mongin, Tim Akins, Steve Salmon, Anthony Akins, and Brandon Presley.
The family extends a special "Thank You" to the nurses and caregivers of Tapestry Hospice and Big Springs Place. The loving care of their mom was greatly appreciated.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.